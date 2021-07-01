Mumbai Vaccination Scam: Police Asks BMC to Cancel Shivam Hospital's License

The Mumbai police on Thursday requested Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to cancel the license of Shivam Hospital involved in the fake Covid-19 vaccine camp racket.

The police have made 13 arrests so far including Dr Manish Tripathi, Rajesh Pandey and Rahul Dubey for cheating people by administering saline water at a vaccination camp in a Kandivali-based housing society.

Beneficiaries who have been vaccinated through their drives between 25 May to 6 June have been administered saline water according to the police’s investigation.

Shivam Hospital was trying to acquire 1 lakh vaccine doses but was unable to successfully procure the shots. Last week, in a pre-arrest bail plea moved before the Dindoshi sessions court, Dr Tripathi has stated that the main accused in the case is Shivam Hospital.

The Mumbai police are trying to protect the powerful and politically well-connected owners of the hospital, stated the plea, moved through lawyer Adil Khatri.

In a complaint to the police, the housing society had alleged that it was apparently cheated by some persons, who had organised a COVID-19 vaccination camp for its members by claiming to represent a private hospital. The residents also expressed fear that the vaccine administered could be spurious.

(With PTI inputs)

