Mumbai Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Forecast Till Weekend, Orange Alert in Raigad, Palghar and Thane

Mumbai and adjoining areas are expected to experience moderate to intense spells of rain on Friday amid India Meteorological Department’s heavy rainfall alert for June 18. The districts that would be affected are Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

According to weathermen, Bandra received 59.5 mm of rainfall till 12 am last night, while Dahisar received 137.5 mm of downpour, Juhu airport 63.5 mm, Ram mandir 68.0 mm and Tata power in Chembur 59.0 mm.

On Thursday, Andheri, Kandivali, Borivali, Vile Parle in Mumbai and adjoining areas of Vasai and Virar saw a continuous downpour. This came after IMD’s intense rains prediction in Mumbai region for June 17 and 18.

What the Forecast Says

According to forecast, heavy rains at isolated places are expected to continue in areas like Thane, Palghar and Raigad till the weekend. An orange alert has been issued in Raigad, Palghar and Thane, indicating heavy to very rains at isolated places.

A cyclonic circulation over the Arabian sea along with strong westerly winds is leading to downpour, weathermen said, adding that the phenomena would cause rain till June 19.

“An offshore trough runs from south Karnataka to north Kerala coast. Under its influence, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls likely over Konkan, Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra during next 2-3 days. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also very likely over Maharashtra and Goa during the next 24 hours," the IMD said in a statement.

Rain-related Accidents

Amid the intense rainfall on Thursday, a 35-year-old died after a wall collapsed on him in Mulund west, while three buffaloes grazing nearing an overflowing nullah were washed away in Virar. Two of them were rescued by fire brigade, search is on for third one.

Record-breaking Downpour

Mahabaleshwar, one of the most rain receiving parts of Maharashtra, experienced one of it’s wettest days due on Wednesday, with rains lashing the areas for straight 24 hours. This resulted in a rainfall on 212 mm. The area perennially witnesses torrential rainfall in June.

