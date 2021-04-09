Weekend Lockdown in Maharashtra & MP, No Movement Allowed But Conditions Apply: All You Need to Know

Mumbai will go into weekend lockdown starting from Friday evening as the authorities announced fresh restrictions earlier this week. From Friday 8pm, there will be no movement allowed except essential services till Monday 7am as night curfew and weekend lockdown in Mumbai get combined.

The Maharashtra government earlier this week, made additional restrictions announcing weekend lockdown and night curfew in the city amid huge Covid surge in the state.

The fresh norms, which come into effect today, include a curfew from 8 pm till Monday morning. Meanwhile movement of not more than 5 people will be allowed between 7am and 8pm.

The authorities have also announced ban on gatherings of five or more persons throughout the day and closure of malls, restaurants and bars.

On Wednesday, detailed guidelines were released by the civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Mumbai Police, regarding the lockdown where several points have been clarified to avoid chaos in the city.

All beaches will be closed till April 30. The guidelines have been put in place till April 30 until further orders.

The restrictions also include closing of all shops, market, malls except those of essential services both on weekdays and weekends.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh government have enforced a similar lockdown in all cities of the state from 6 pm on Friday to 6 am on Monday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Thursday.

“A lockdown will be enforced in all cities of the state from 6 pm on Friday to 6 am on Monday,” Chouhan said. In the past three weeks, the state government imposed lockdowns in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior on Sundays and extended the curbs to some other cities last Sunday.

Chouhan said various crisis management groups will hold meetings to review the situation in cities where there has been a spurt in COVID-19 cases and will decide the course of action to contain it. Besides increasing the number of beds for the viral infection patients, the state government has also decided to set up one COVID-19 care centre in each district, he said.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here