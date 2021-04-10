Mumbai Weekend Lockdown: March 2020 Memories Refreshed, How India's Financial Capital Looks Like

Mumbai on Saturday woke up to a weekend that refreshed its memories of March 2020 when the pandemic broke out. Since then, it has been trying to limp back to the ‘new normalcy’ where masking up and social distancing are a way of life. However, a second wave has slapped the financial capital once again, reimposing restrictions and forcing people to stay at home.

Maharashtra is one of the top contributors in India’s daily coronavirus caseload, making the state government jittery. From increasing number of vaccinations in a day to imposing weekend lockdown, the Uddhav Thackeray government has been monitoring situation to halt the Covid-19 spread.

Here’s How Mumbai Looks on Saturday:

• Weekend lockdown imposed from 8 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday in Maharashtra. Visuals from Bandra Reclamation in Mumbai.

• Streets near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and headquarters of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation wear a deserted look during weekend lockdown.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope and Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar have been mulling a complete lockdown, While Wadettiwar said the time for such a step was already here, Tope said, “I am not in favour of a total lockdown but the state seems to be heading in that direction. If cases continue to rise and we exhaust our beds we will have no option but to implement a lockdown.”

Weekend Lockdown Restrictions:

• All online home deliveries of food and essential supplies (e-commerce) through all online service providers like Zomato, Swiggy etc are allowed 24 hours on all days in the week. It is clarified that during the weekend lockdown, the take away from hotels in person are not allowed. But home deliveries are allowed.

• Roadside food stalls including fruit stalls are allowed only to provide parcels or take away services. No person is allowed to stand there and consume food.

• Students or candidates who have to attend various exams, including competitive exams are allowed to make necessary movement to attend the exams and their exam Hall Tickets should be considered valid for the same. They are allowed to be accompanied by one guardian/parent.

• Eye clinics and opticians shops are allowed to remain open within the given time in the order issued by the Maharashtra government.

• Movement of maids, cooks, drivers, househelp, nurses and medical attendees providing services to senior citizens and ailing people at home is allowed between 7 am to 10 pm on all days.

