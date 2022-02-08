Mumbai Will be Unlocked by Month-End But Masks, Social Distancing to Stay, Says Mayor as Covid Cases Ebb

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday announced that the city will be unlocked by the end of February as coronavirus cases decline but added that masks and social distancing would still have to be followed.

“There is good news for Mumbaikars. Mumbai will be unlocked by the end of this month. We have made up our minds, but it is essential for the people to wear masks and observe social distancing,” Pednekar said.

On Monday, Mumbai recorded 356 new Covid-19 cases — the lowest daily rise after December 21, 2021— and five fatalities, the city civic body said. The case positivity rate of Mumbai has come down to 1.19 per cent.

On December 21 last year, when the third wave of the pandemic began, according to a senior official, Mumbai had reported 321 cases and one fatality due to the infection.

A day before Mumbai had reported 536 Covid-19 cases and three deaths due to the infection. With 949 patients being discharged during the day, the number of Covid-19 recoveries in Mumbai rose to 1,027,093 as of Monday, leaving the city with 5,139 active cases. Mumbai’s case recovery rate now stands at 98 per cent, the bulletin said.

Mumbai is also now free of containment zones in slums and chawls and only one building remains sealed to check the spread of infection. On January 7 this year, Mumbai had reported the highest-ever 20,971 cases. According to municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, the third wave started on December 21, 2021.

According to Dr Shashank Joshi, member of the state task force, the Omicron wave has been more contagious but less severe. Around 95 percent of Mumbaikars are fully vaccinated and most people have been exposed to the virus means the cases will drop lower soon. However, he cautioned that people should continue wearing masks, avoid crowding for a few more months.

