An initiative by &
Mumbai Woman Assaulted, Bitten by Fellow Commuter on Local Train

The woman in her complaint said that the accused got violent and jabbed her in the ribcage. The woman asked her to get down at Dadar and approached the police where she lodged the complaint.

PTI

Updated:September 19, 2019, 4:58 PM IST
Mumbai Woman Assaulted, Bitten by Fellow Commuter on Local Train
Photo for representation. (Image: PTI)
Mumbai: A 35-year-old woman was assaulted and bitten by a fellow woman commuter during a spat on a local train on the Western Railway line, the police said on Thursday.

While the Government Railway Police (GRP) have lodged a case, the accused woman is yet to be identified.

The incident took place when Nazrana Pille, the complainant, boarded a local train at Lower Parel on Monday.

"While I was trying to board the train, this lady was standing at the door, blocking entry. As the ladies compartment was crowded, she received a small nudge from me while boarding," Pille told PTI.

"She jabbed me in the ribcage. When I requested her to stop being violent, she started abusing me. I asked her to get down at Dadar and approach the police and lodge a complaint.

Then she again lost her cool, assaulted me and even bit me on my left arm," Pille said.

"Incidents like these, where women commuters become violent, are increasing over the last few months," she observed.

Pille also claimed that she lost jewelery worth Rs 9,000 during the incident.

The woman got down and ran away at Mahim station, but before that Pille managed to click her picture on cell phone, she said.

Pille then lodged a complaint with Bandra GRP.

"We have registered FIR against an unidentified woman under IPC sections 323 (assault) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace). The woman is yet to be identified," a GRP official said.

