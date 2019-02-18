English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mumbai Woman Calls Friend to Party, Spikes Her Drink and Lets Boyfriend Rape Her
The woman host and her boyfriend, both in their mid-twenties, have been booked for rape and criminal intimidation.
Representative image.
Palghar: A woman was allegedly raped at her birthday party organised at a friend's house in Waliv in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said Monday.
The host's boyfriend was also present at the party, which was held on February 13, and the two spiked the victim's drink, a Waliv police station official said.
"The woman host pinned the victim down when she was drowsy and her boyfriend raped her. The duo also threatened the victim to not reveal the incident to anybody, the official added.
The 27-year-old victim, a resident of Kandivali in the northern part of Mumbai, later filed a complaint with Waliv police on Sunday.
Following the complaint, the woman host and her boyfriend, both in their mid-twenties, were booked for rape and criminal intimidation, said Palghar police's public relations officer Hemant Katkar.
