Mumbai Woman Critical With Serious Injuries After Being Raped; One Arrested

People attend a candlelight vigil to protest against a rape case in Delhi. (Image for representation: Reuters)

People attend a candlelight vigil to protest against a rape case in Delhi. (Image for representation: Reuters)

Mumbai police sources said there could be more suspects in the case.

In a horrific incident, a woman was raped in Saki Naka, Mumbai and has sustained serious injuries. One accused has been arrested in the case, police said on Friday.

The victim, aged 30, is in a critical condition. Mumbai police sources said there could be more suspects in the case.

“At night at around 3-3:30 am police received a call that a man and woman were fighting. Upon reaching, the victim was found in a tempo with bleeding injuries and an FIR was registered after she was examined at the Rajwadi hospital," said the DCP.

He said after CCTV footage was examined, Mohan Chauhan, aged 42 was arrested in the case, adding that a woman had been operated upon and was still in a critical condition.

first published:September 10, 2021, 16:30 IST