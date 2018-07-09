Mumbai Woman Crushed Under Bus After Bike Hits Pothole on Flooded Road

A woman was crushed under the wheels of a bus in Mumbai’s Kalyan on Sunday evening when she fell off a bike after it hit a pothole on a water-logged road.The fatal accident was caught on CCTV camera, exposing the incompetence of the maximum city’s civic bodies in dealing with rain-related woes year after year.The video shows the victim, identified as Manisha Bhoir, holding an umbrella while riding pillion on a bike in Kalyan's Shivaji Chowk. The bike hit a pothole on the flooded road, throwing both her and the rider to the ground. Bhoir was crushed by a passing bus, while the rider rushes to her rescue along with a few other passersby. Bhoir, however, died on the spot.Bhoir reportedly worked at a Kalyan school and was going home with a family member when the accident took place.Torrential monsoon rains lashed the megapolis and its neighbouring areas, flooding streets, rail tracks and crippling life in the city. The downpour — the highest of the season so far in a day — caused traffic jams as many roads and streets were flooded and people were seen wading through knee-deep water.Vehicles on many roads were seen crawling because of the rain and low visibility, while potholes compounded the problem. Several schools declared a holiday and many office-goers decided to stay at home.Suburban trains were running late by five to 15 minutes due to water-logging on rail tracks in some places. According to a Western Railway official, movement of trains on some tracks, which got submerged, had to be stopped but services continued on other tracks with restricted speed.There was also heavy water-logging in the central areas of Kurla, Sion and Dadar. Mira Road (in adjoining Thane district), and Nallasopara and Vasai (in Palghar district) were largely affected due to the heavy showers.The meteorological department has forecast more heavy rains in Mumbai till Tuesday.The Colaba observatory in south Mumbai recorded 170.6 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours (from 8.30 am on Sunday), an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. "It is the highest rainfall of the season so far in 24 hours," IMD Mumbai's deputy director general KS Hosalikar told PTI.The observatory in suburban Santacruz recorded 122 mm showers during the same period, he said, adding, "The city and its suburban areas received a good spell of showers yesterday. Mumbai got a widespread downpour as the rain intensity escalated to very active."Hosalikar said the intensity of rains in the city's neighbouring districts of Palghar, Raigad and some parts in the south Konkan region was even more "vigorous" with these areas receiving 200 mm rainfall since Sunday.