Mumbai Woman Dies After Boyfriend Slaps Her For Talking to Another Man
Seeta Pradhan was slapped by her boyfriend Raju Pujari Yallapa on Saturday after he saw her talking to another person near a public toilet.
(Representative photo)
Mumbai: A 35-year-old woman died after she was allegedly hit by her male friend near Mankhurd railway station in the metropolis.
Seeta Pradhan was slapped by her boyfriend Raju Pujari Yallapa on Saturday after he saw her talking to another person near a public toilet in the eastern suburb.
The police said the woman died en route to a hospital. "She collapsed to the ground after being hit by Yallapa and was declared dead on arrival at Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar," a police official said.
Senior Inspector Nitin Bobade of Mankhurd police station said an accidental death report (ADR) has been registered.
"We are awaiting the post mortem report after which further action will be taken. Yallapa has been detained and further probe is underway," Bobade said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary with Unseen Pics, See Here
- Reebok Forever Floatride Energy Review: Ultra Boosted Egos Put in Their Place
- PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: Schedule For Day 3 of Global Finals
- #BoycottDabangg3: Salman Khan Dancing With Sadhus in 'Hud Hud' Sparks Twitter Outrage
- Dream Job? An Indian Startup is Offering Rs 1 Lakh to Sleep at Work for 100 Days. Really.