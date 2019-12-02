Take the pledge to vote

Mumbai Woman Dies After Boyfriend Slaps Her For Talking to Another Man

Seeta Pradhan was slapped by her boyfriend Raju Pujari Yallapa on Saturday after he saw her talking to another person near a public toilet.

December 2, 2019
Mumbai-police
(Representative photo)

Mumbai: A 35-year-old woman died after she was allegedly hit by her male friend near Mankhurd railway station in the metropolis.

Seeta Pradhan was slapped by her boyfriend Raju Pujari Yallapa on Saturday after he saw her talking to another person near a public toilet in the eastern suburb.

The police said the woman died en route to a hospital. "She collapsed to the ground after being hit by Yallapa and was declared dead on arrival at Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar," a police official said.

Senior Inspector Nitin Bobade of Mankhurd police station said an accidental death report (ADR) has been registered.

"We are awaiting the post mortem report after which further action will be taken. Yallapa has been detained and further probe is underway," Bobade said.

