Mumbai Woman Falls in Love with Teen After Watching His Mumbai Woman Falls in Love with Teen After Watching His Tiktok Video, Reaches Bihar to Marry Him, Reaches Bihar to Marry Him

Love is blind, at least the recent case in Bihar testifies this adage where a middle-aged woman from Mumbai fell in love with a teenager from Nalanda, Bihar, and arrived in the city to marry him.

The incident has been reported from the Bihar Sharif subdivision area in the Nalanda district. A middle-aged woman from Maharashtra fell in love with a teenage boy after watching the videos of the latter on Tiktok and Whatsapp. The woman was so intensely in love with the minor boy that she left her family and reached Bihar to marry him.

The family of the minor was shocked after learning about the entire incident. The Bihar Sharif police then arrived at the spot and brought the woman and the teenager to the police station. People from the area were also surprised after knowing about the woman.

It has come to light that the woman was in touch with the teenage boy for the last four months over phone calls and Whatsapp chat. During their conversation, the woman had taken the address of the teenager. Recently, for some reason, an argument broke out between the two after which the teenager stopped talking to the woman. Following this, she reached his house on Thursday.

Sadar DSP Dr. Shibli Nomani informed, “Initially the woman was not willing to return without marrying the teenager. The woman’s family in Mumbai was informed. After counselling of the woman and the minor boy, she returned to Mumbai with her family members.”

The woman, a widow, lives with her three children and reportedly did not know that the boy was a minor.

The Indian government last year banned TikTok, a video-sharing social networking application in the country following the deteriorating relations between China and India.