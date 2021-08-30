Mumbai Woman Falls Prey To Work From Home Fraud Message, Duped Rs 2.33 Lakh

A 37-year-old homemaker from the Borivali area of Maharashtra’s Mumbai lost Rs 2.33 lakh in a cyber-fraud. She fell prey to a message sent by fraudsters offering her a work-from-home job in Amazon. In the message, she was asked to invest money to buy an Amazon product and increase its rating for getting a hefty amount of commission.

The incident took place on August 16 and the woman lodged an FIR at the Borivali police station on August 19. After receiving a text message on her phone, the woman contacted the unidentified accused to get more information about the job opportunity. The fraudsters told her that she has to help them to sell Amazon products to earn a good commission.

Later, she was asked by the fraudsters to send money to a particular e-wallet to buy the products and earn Rs 200 as commission. The woman reportedly paid Rs 5,000. She also received a commission of Rs 200 in her bank account along with her invested amount. According to an Indian Express report, the fraudsters, on August 17, had informed her that few senior officers will contact her on Telegram for a “bigger task”.

On Telegram, she received a message wherein she was asked to put money in nine different e-wallet accounts to earn a hefty amount of commission. She paid Rs 2.33 lakh thinking that she will get Rs 4.04 lakh. However, she did not receive the commission money.

She called up the fraudsters to ask for her money along with the commission. They refused to return it, asking her to pay the income tax first. She then realized that she had been duped and lodged an FIR on August 19. Police are currently investigating the matter.

Amid the ongoing Covid pandemic, work from home has gained popularity and now fraudsters are targeting people by luring them with jobs at big organizations. It is being advised by cyber experts to not fall for messages offering part-time or full time work from home jobs with a good income.

