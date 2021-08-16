Mumbai Woman Forced to Abort 8 Times, Given 1,500 Steroid Injections So 'Husband Could Have Son'

A 40-year-old woman from the posh Dadar area of Mumbai filed a complaint with police alleging that she was forced by her husband to abort her fetus eight times in his desire to have a son.

The father, who is a retired judge, had married his daughter in 2007 to a highly educated and prestigious family. The victim’s husband and mother-in-law are lawyers, and her sister-in-law is a doctor. A few years after the marriage, the husband allegedly started beating the victim, saying he wanted a son to protect his family and property. She was allegedly made to abort her child eight times abroad.

In 2009, the victim gave birth to a baby girl. After two years in 2011, when she became pregnant again, her husband took her to a doctor and forced her to have an abortion, saying she did not want a baby. Atrocities on the victim then escalated. He also started treatment for having a child in Mumbai.

The accused husband took his wife to Bangkok for a pre-implantation genetic diagnosis. She was undergoing treatment and surgery by examining the sex of the embryo before conception. For this, the plaintiff has given more than 1,500 hormonal and steroid injections.

The test and treatment, banned in India, was carried out abroad without consent and forced the spouse to abort eight times. The police are investigating the matter further.

