Mumbai Woman Hangs Herself, Husband Drives Around With Body For 8 Hours

A 28-year-old man in Mumbai was arrested by the police on Thursday for abetting his wife’s suicide after he drove around with her dead body in a car for close to eight hours.The incident happened on June 6 and the man has been identified as Soklaram Purohit, a resident of Saki Naka area in Andheri East.According to reports, Purohit had reached his home at 1.30 am where he found that his wife Maniben had hanged herself from a ceiling fan. He rushed the body to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead and advised Purohit to take her to a government hospital for postmortem.Purohit allegedly took the body to another hospital, where too the doctors told him she was dead. He carried the body back to his home and then decided to cremate it in Borivli. On his way to the crematorium, he turned midway and reportedly went to Shatabdi hospital in Kandivli.Later in the morning, the hospital authorities informed the police about the death, and initially police registered an accidental death report. However, an investigation found that Purohit had been unhappy with his wife and blamed her for not having a child. Subsequently, police arrested him on charges of abetting suicide.Police are waiting for the woman's viscera report to ascertain the cause of death, and not ruling out possibility of murder.