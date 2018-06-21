English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Mumbai Woman Hangs Herself, Husband Drives Around With Body For 8 Hours
According to reports, Purohit had reached his home at 1.30 am where he found that his wife Maniben had hanged herself from a ceiling fan. He rushed the body to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead and advised Purohit to take her to a government hospital for postmortem.
Image for representation only.
A 28-year-old man in Mumbai was arrested by the police on Thursday for abetting his wife’s suicide after he drove around with her dead body in a car for close to eight hours.
The incident happened on June 6 and the man has been identified as Soklaram Purohit, a resident of Saki Naka area in Andheri East.
According to reports, Purohit had reached his home at 1.30 am where he found that his wife Maniben had hanged herself from a ceiling fan. He rushed the body to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead and advised Purohit to take her to a government hospital for postmortem.
Purohit allegedly took the body to another hospital, where too the doctors told him she was dead. He carried the body back to his home and then decided to cremate it in Borivli. On his way to the crematorium, he turned midway and reportedly went to Shatabdi hospital in Kandivli.
Later in the morning, the hospital authorities informed the police about the death, and initially police registered an accidental death report. However, an investigation found that Purohit had been unhappy with his wife and blamed her for not having a child. Subsequently, police arrested him on charges of abetting suicide.
Police are waiting for the woman's viscera report to ascertain the cause of death, and not ruling out possibility of murder.
Also Watch
The incident happened on June 6 and the man has been identified as Soklaram Purohit, a resident of Saki Naka area in Andheri East.
According to reports, Purohit had reached his home at 1.30 am where he found that his wife Maniben had hanged herself from a ceiling fan. He rushed the body to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead and advised Purohit to take her to a government hospital for postmortem.
Purohit allegedly took the body to another hospital, where too the doctors told him she was dead. He carried the body back to his home and then decided to cremate it in Borivli. On his way to the crematorium, he turned midway and reportedly went to Shatabdi hospital in Kandivli.
Later in the morning, the hospital authorities informed the police about the death, and initially police registered an accidental death report. However, an investigation found that Purohit had been unhappy with his wife and blamed her for not having a child. Subsequently, police arrested him on charges of abetting suicide.
Police are waiting for the woman's viscera report to ascertain the cause of death, and not ruling out possibility of murder.
Also Watch
-
Breaking Toons: ‘Power Yoga’ of BJP, Opposition
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Watch: Why Did BJP Decide To Pull the plug on the Mehbooba Mufti government now?
-
Friday 28 July , 2017
Breaking Myths With Mandira Bedi: Yoga Isn't a Real Workout
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
-
Saturday 16 June , 2018
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
Breaking Toons: ‘Power Yoga’ of BJP, Opposition
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Watch: Why Did BJP Decide To Pull the plug on the Mehbooba Mufti government now?
Friday 28 July , 2017 Breaking Myths With Mandira Bedi: Yoga Isn't a Real Workout
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
Saturday 16 June , 2018 The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Kapil Sharma Looks Unrecognizable in His Latest Public Appearance, Photos Go Viral
- When Real and Reel Sanju Paid Surprise Visit to Rishi Kapoor
- Kareena, Karisma Enjoy Family Time With Saif, Parents Randhir and Babita in London; See Pics
- Instagram Takes on YouTube; Launches 'IGTV' Mobile App For Hour Long Videos
- 2019 Volvo S60 Premium Sedan Unveiled, Manufactured at Company's 1st Plant in the U.S.