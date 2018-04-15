English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mumbai Woman Harassed at Site of Protest Against Kathua and Unnao Rapes
The woman raised an alarm after which the protesters caught the accused and handed him over to the policemen deployed at the protest site.
Nationwide protests erupt across India demanding Justice in the Kathua and Unnao rape cases. (File photo)
Mumbai: Even as hundreds of people were marching on Carter Road in Mumbai to demand justice for Kathua and Unnao rape victims, a woman was harassed by a drunk man at the protest site.
The woman, 27, said she was out on her evening walk and not part of the protest. She said that she noticed that she was being followed by a man, who was in his 20s and appeared drunk. She said that after he followed her for 10 minutes and then tried to grab her.
The woman raised an alarm after which the protesters caught him and handed him over to the policemen deployed at the protest site.
An FIR under section 354 (A) (D) of the IPC has been registered against the accused who is a resident of Bhivandi. He will be produced before the magistrate court on Monday.
Apart from Mumbai, massive protests were held in Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kochi and several other cities. The protest comes as two incidents of rape in Jammu and Kashmir and in Uttar Pradesh provoked outrage across India. Several similar protests have been organised over the past week to demand justice to the victims of the two cases.
Also Watch
The woman, 27, said she was out on her evening walk and not part of the protest. She said that she noticed that she was being followed by a man, who was in his 20s and appeared drunk. She said that after he followed her for 10 minutes and then tried to grab her.
The woman raised an alarm after which the protesters caught him and handed him over to the policemen deployed at the protest site.
An FIR under section 354 (A) (D) of the IPC has been registered against the accused who is a resident of Bhivandi. He will be produced before the magistrate court on Monday.
Apart from Mumbai, massive protests were held in Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kochi and several other cities. The protest comes as two incidents of rape in Jammu and Kashmir and in Uttar Pradesh provoked outrage across India. Several similar protests have been organised over the past week to demand justice to the victims of the two cases.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
BJP targets Congress after Mecca Blast Acquittal
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Karlmann King: World's Most Expensive SUV First Look
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
October Review: Is Varun Dhawan's Evolution Worth Watching?
BJP targets Congress after Mecca Blast Acquittal
Friday 13 April , 2018 Karlmann King: World's Most Expensive SUV First Look
Saturday 14 April , 2018 Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
Saturday 14 April , 2018 127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Friday 13 April , 2018 October Review: Is Varun Dhawan's Evolution Worth Watching?
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|26
|20
|20
|66
|1
|Australia
|80
|59
|59
|198
|2
|England
|45
|45
|46
|136
|4
|Canada
|15
|40
|27
|82
|5
|New Zealand
|15
|16
|15
|46
|6
|South Africa
|13
|11
|13
|37
|7
|Wales
|10
|12
|14
|36
|8
|Scotland
|9
|13
|22
|44
|9
|Nigeria
|9
|9
|6
|24
|10
|Cyprus
|8
|1
|5
|14
|11
|Jamaica
|7
|9
|11
|27
|12
|Malaysia
|7
|5
|12
|24
|13
|Singapore
|5
|2
|2
|9
|14
|Kenya
|4
|7
|6
|17
|15
|Uganda
|3
|1
|2
|6
|16
|Botswana
|3
|1
|1
|5
|17
|Samoa
|2
|3
|0
|5
|18
|Trinidad And Tobago
|2
|1
|0
|3
|19
|Namibia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|20
|Northern Ireland
|1
|7
|4
|12
|21
|Bahamas
|1
|3
|0
|4
|22
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|23
|Fiji
|1
|1
|2
|4
|24
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|4
|5
|25
|Grenada
|1
|0
|1
|2
|26
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|British Virgin Islands
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Guyana
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Saint Lucia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|30
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|31
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|5
|6
|32
|Cameroon
|0
|1
|2
|3
|33
|Dominica
|0
|1
|1
|2
|34
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|34
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|34
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|37
|Malta
|0
|0
|2
|2
|37
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|2
|2
|39
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Ghana
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- IPL 2018: Gautam Gambhir Turns Nostalgic as Skipper Returns to Kolkata
- Suicide Machine That Kills Users at The Press of a Button Attracts Crowd at Amsterdam Funeral Show
- Lost In Space Review: A Family-Based Sci-Fi Drama You Cannot Binge Watch
- WhatsApp Image Helps Police Identify, Arrest Drug Dealer
- Usain Bolt-less Jamaica Fail to Win a Sprint Gold Medal at Commonwealth Games