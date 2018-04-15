Mumbai Woman Harassed at Site of Protest Against Kathua and Unnao Rapes

Even as hundreds of people were marching on Carter Road in Mumbai to demand justice for Kathua and Unnao rape victims, a woman was harassed by a drunk man at the protest site.The woman, 27, said she was out on her evening walk and not part of the protest. She said that she noticed that she was being followed by a man, who was in his 20s and appeared drunk. She said that after he followed her for 10 minutes and then tried to grab her.The woman raised an alarm after which the protesters caught him and handed him over to the policemen deployed at the protest site.An FIR under section 354 (A) (D) of the IPC has been registered against the accused who is a resident of Bhivandi. He will be produced before the magistrate court on Monday.Apart from Mumbai, massive protests were held in Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kochi and several other cities. The protest comes as two incidents of rape in Jammu and Kashmir and in Uttar Pradesh provoked outrage across India. Several similar protests have been organised over the past week to demand justice to the victims of the two cases.