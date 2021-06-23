Mumbai Woman Jumps from 12th-Floor Apartment With 7-yr-old Son, Blames Neighbours for Harassing Her

A 44-year-old Mumbai woman jumped from her 12th-floor apartment with her young son on Monday in an alleged suicide.

In a suicide note, victim Reshma Trenchil accused her neighbours of harassing her by complaining about her son making noise, news agency ANI reported.

Police said a case has been registered and a 33-year-old man, reportedly one of the neighbours from the flat below, has been arrested.

Trenchil, who recently lost her husband to Covid-19, lived with her seven-year-old son in their flat at the apartment building in Chandiwali. They had moved into the building in April and reportedly had problems with their neighbours who constantly complained about the child making noise.

The neighbours were identified as Ayub Khan, 67, his 60-year-old wife and their son Shadab.

According to reports, Trenchil was also depressed since her husband Sarat Mulukutla died on May 23. Mulukutla, a Chief Business Officer for an online trading platform for agricultural commodities, had gone to Varanasi to take care of his Covid-infected parents. However, they died of the infection and soon after, Mulukutla also passed away.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

