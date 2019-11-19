Take the pledge to vote

Mumbai Woman Kills 23-year-old Daughter to Stop her From Eloping With Boyfriend

The woman, P Waghela 40, strangled her daughter, Nirmala Ashok Waghela, with a stole on Sunday at 9 pm at their residence in Pydhonie.

PTI

Updated:November 19, 2019, 10:01 AM IST
Mumbai: A 40-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her 23-year-old daughter as she was upset with her over her affair, police said on Monday.

The woman, P Waghela 40, strangled her daughter, Nirmala Ashok Waghela, with a dupatta (stole) on Sunday at 9 pm at their residence in Pydhonie, the police added.

According to the police, the accused did not approve of her daughter's affair with a man. She killed Nirmala when she was about to elope with her boyfriend, said a police officer.

"On Sunday, Nirmala was packing her bags to elope with her boyfriend. She had an argument with her mother during which the latter strangled her. She then approached the police and confessed to the crime," said the officer.

The Pydhonie police have registered a case under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian penal code. "We arrested the accused on Sunday itself," he added.

