English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mumbai Woman Makes Bomb Hoax Call to Settle Score After Argument in Goa Hotel
Calangute police inspector Jivba Dalvi said the control room in Panaji received the call at 1:15 am, following which a team was sent to the hotel and patrons evacuated.
Representative Image.
Loading...
Panaji: Filled with revenge following an argument with a waiter, a 23-year-old woman guest allegedly made a hoax call saying that a bomb has been planted in a hotel at Calangute beach in Goa, sending police into tizzy in the early morning hours before she was traced and arrested.
The woman, identified as Rangoli Patel, was found to be staying with her friend in another hotel near the beach.
She is a resident of Mumbai.
Calangute police inspector Jivba Dalvi said the control room in Panaji received the call at 1:15 am, following which a team was sent to the hotel and patrons evacuated.
"The quick reaction team of the Anti-Terrorist Squad was also called at the spot. A bomb disposal squad and a dog unit also carried out the check. Finally, the agencies realised that it was a hoax call," he said.
Subsequently, police traced Patel to a nearby hotel on the basis of the caller data, the officer said.
"During questioning, the woman disclosed she made the hoax call thinking that the hotel would suffer losses becaus of the bomb threat. She harboured grudge against the hotel management because she and her friend had an argument with a waiter there," Dalvi added.
Patel has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The woman, identified as Rangoli Patel, was found to be staying with her friend in another hotel near the beach.
She is a resident of Mumbai.
Calangute police inspector Jivba Dalvi said the control room in Panaji received the call at 1:15 am, following which a team was sent to the hotel and patrons evacuated.
"The quick reaction team of the Anti-Terrorist Squad was also called at the spot. A bomb disposal squad and a dog unit also carried out the check. Finally, the agencies realised that it was a hoax call," he said.
Subsequently, police traced Patel to a nearby hotel on the basis of the caller data, the officer said.
"During questioning, the woman disclosed she made the hoax call thinking that the hotel would suffer losses becaus of the bomb threat. She harboured grudge against the hotel management because she and her friend had an argument with a waiter there," Dalvi added.
Patel has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
Friday 01 March , 2019 People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ahead of Captain Marvel Release, Here are 6 Other MCU Female Superheroes Who Deserve Standalone Films
- PUBG Addiction: Youth in Madhya Pradesh Drinks Acid Instead of Water, While Playing Game
- Sara Ali Khan Wishes Happy Birthday to the 'Best Brother in the World' Ibrahim, See Pic
- Kangana Ranaut on Kareena Kapoor: If You’ve to Be an Actor, Wife or Mother, It Should Be Like Her
- Pakistanis Are Trolling their Politician For Calling Hindus 'Cow Urine Drinking People'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results