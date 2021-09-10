Mumbai Woman Raped, Critical With Grievous Injuries; Details of Horrific Torture Emerge

In a horrific incident, a woman was raped in Saki Naka, Mumbai, and has sustained serious injuries with reports stating an iron rod was inserted in her private parts. One accused has been arrested in the case, police said on Friday.

The victim, aged 30, is in a critical condition. Mumbai police sources said there could be more suspects in the case.

“At night at around 3-3:30 am police received a call that a man and woman were fighting. Upon reaching, the victim was found in a tempo with bleeding injuries and an FIR was registered after she was examined at the Rajwadi hospital," said the DCP.

He said after CCTV footage was examined, Mohan Chauhan, aged 42, was arrested in the case, adding that the victim had been operated upon and was still in a critical condition.

PTI reporting citing a police official that as per the preliminary probe, she had been raped and also assaulted with an iron rod in her private parts, adding that the incident had taken place inside a tempo parked on the roadside. Bloodstains were found inside the vehicle. According to the doctors, the woman’s condition was serious, the official said.

Acting on some leads, accused Chauhan was arrested under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 376 (rape) and further probe was on, the police official added.

The incident brings back horrifying memories of the Nirbhaya case, wherein December 2012, a young woman — later referred to as `Nirbhaya’ — was brutally gang- raped and assaulted inside a moving bus in Delhi, causing a wave of outrage across the country. She died in hospital after struggling for life for several days.

