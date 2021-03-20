Mumbai Woman Stopped for Not Wearing Mask, Punches BMC Worker in Kandivali

A Mumbai civic body worker was attacked by a woman after she was stopped for not wearing a protective mask in the city where Covid-19 infections are rising unabated. The incident happened in Mumbai’s Kandivali Road.

In a video shot on a mobile phone, the woman was seen boarding an autorickshaw and she was stopped by another woman in a dark blue uniform, who works with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)- the financial capital’s civic body. The woman was seen asking the attacker to wear her mask, however, she suddenly lunges at the worker and slaps her.

The BMC worker refused to let her go, grabbed her, and kept asking her to wear her mask. Agitated by the action, the woman then punched and kicked the worker.

“How dare you stop me? How dare you touch me?” The woman who came in the autorickshaw is heard shouting. “Don’t let her go,” the visibly shaken BMC worker tells some people who had gathered about her, as per a report by NDTV.

A fine of Rs 200 is levied for not wearing a mask in Mumbai amid the pandemic.