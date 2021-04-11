Mumbai Worst-affected by Second Covid Wave, Decision on Lockdown Soon; Delhi Close Behind

New Delhi: As India reported an unprecedented surge of 1,45,384 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, the highest single-day surge so far, Mumbai emerged as one of the worst-affected states.

Maharashtra reported 55,411 new coronavirus cases, 53,005 recoveries and 309 deaths. With the addition of new cases, the total number of cases not stands at 33,43,951, total recoveries at 27,48,153, the death toll at 57,638 and active cases at 5,36,682.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday called an all-party meeting to review the current Covid-19 situation in the state. While no final decision was taken regarding the lockdown, sources said the state government is likely to take a call within the next two days.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Congress leaders Nana Patole, Balasaheb Thorat and Ashok Chavan, Opposition Leader Devendra Fadnavis, LOP in Legislative assembly Pravi Darekar, Chandrakant Patil, and Tatyarao Lahane attended the meeting with chief minister.

A total of 53,005 people were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries in Maharashtra so far to 27,48,153. The case recovery rate is 82.18 per cent while the fatality rate is 1.72 per cent.

With 2,19,977 new tests, the total number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra has gone up to 2,18,51,235, the department said. The case positivity rate in Maharashtra is 15.3 per cent.

Currently, 30,41,080 people are in home quarantine while 25,297 others remain admitted in institutional quarantine in the state, it said. Mumbai on Saturday reported 9,330 fresh cases and 28 deaths, taking the count of infections to 5,10,512 and the toll to 11,944.

Mumbai division, comprising Mumbai and satellite towns, reported 18,241 new cases and 89 deaths during the day, raising the tally to 10,64,221 and the fatality count to 21,028, as per the department. Nashik division added 7,856 cases, including 1,944 in Nashik city.

Pune division reported 11,749 infections, including 4,925 in Pune city. Kolhapur division added 1,040 cases,Aurangabad division 2,190, Latur division 4,593, Akola division 1,369, and Nagpur division 8,373, including 3,696 cases in Nagpur city.

Delhi, reporting the second-highest daily spike in coronavirus cases in the county on Saturday, was not far behind. A total of 7,897 tested positive for Covid-19 in the national capital with 39 new deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases has risen to 7,14,423 and total recovered cases to 6,74,415, total deaths to 11,235 and active cases to 28,773.

Several states imposed night curfews and Covid-19 restrictions amid spread of the second Covid-19 wave.

The country’s tally surged to 1,32,05,0926 on Saturday, the fourth consecutive day when more than one lakh cases were reported in one single day. A total of 794 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

