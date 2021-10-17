Mumbai Records Zero Covid Death First Time Since Pandemic Began in March 2020

Mumbai reported zero coronavirus deaths on Sunday for the first time ever since the pandemic struck the country in March 2020. The city, which has been the worst-hit during both the waves, logged 367 new cases, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai said.

BMC’s municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal hailed the development, saying: “This is great news for all of us in Mumbai. As MC, MCGM, Mumbai, I salute Team MCGM for their spectacular performance. I also profusely Thank Team Media for its unflinching support and trust in Team MCGM. Let us all keep the mask on our face and let every citizen of Mumbai get vaccinated if some of us haven’t yet! I appeal to everyone to help us keep Mumbai safe."

The positivity rate in the metropolis has dropped to 1.27 percent, with 5,030 active cases. The city’s recovery rate is currently at 97 percent. According to city’s officials, almost 28,600 tests have been performed in the last 24 hours.

At the height of the pandemic’s second wave, Mumbai saw an exponential rise of Covid cases and deaths, with over 11,000 infections being reported in a single day.

The state overall has seen a steady rise in the number of infections in the past months since the second wave. Maharashtra on Saturday had reported 1,553 coronavirus-positive cases and 26 fatalities, while 1,682 patients recovered, the state health department said.

Mumbai city had reported 319 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Saturday, taking the caseload to 7,51,293 and the number of fatalities to 16,180. Meanwhile, Mumbai division had seen 582 cases and five deaths, which raised the count of infections in the region to 16,91,183 and the toll to 35,395, the department said.

However, with major restrictions lifted in Maharashtra, health minister Rajesh Tope had said that the state expects a surge in coronavirus cases after Diwali. The state health minister said that the preparations are on full swing to meet any surge of a third wave.

“We fear a surge or some spike will be seen after Diwali. We have opened up most facilities in the last two months and there is a strong possibility that a surge will follow,” Tope said, Times of India reported.

Dr Shashank Joshi, member of Maharashtra Covid task force and renowned Mumbai-based endocrinologist said that there is a possibility of ‘bilip’ post Diwali, but it is unlikely to be a third wave.

