1-min read

Mumbaikars Hail Modi Govt's Decision on Article 370 which Gave Special Status to Jammu & Kashmir

The government on Monday revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and proposed that the state be bifurcated into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

PTI

Updated:August 5, 2019, 5:24 PM IST
Mumbaikars Hail Modi Govt's Decision on Article 370 which Gave Special Status to Jammu & Kashmir
BJP workers celebrate government's decision to abolish Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and moved a separate bill to bifurcate the state into two separate union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, in Mumbai on Monday. (PTI Photo)
Loading...

Mumbai: Common Mumbaikars on Monday welcomed the Narendra Modi government's decision to revoke Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and termed it a historic development.

"This is a historic decision which will have ripple effects in not only that region but also in the country. I hope this will stop the mayhem in the valley and bring back the glory days," said Sachin Gupta, who works in a private firm here.

The government on Monday revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and proposed that the state be bifurcated into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, a bold decision that seeks to tackle head-on the vexatious 72-year-old problem wracking the soul of the nation.

"I have seen Kashmir in Indian cinema, now I want to witness it in person. Fifth August 2019 will indeed be etched in Indian history," he added.

Mahesh Kundar, who runs a canteen in south Mumbai, said he was backing the Centre on this move.

"I am feeling good. And the country is one (now). I support this government whole-heartedly," said Mahesh.

Sandesh Samant, a lecturer at a city college, said it was great day to see Article 370 being scrapped. "Article 370 gone! What a great day," he said.

Dharmendra Meena, who works in a hotel in south Mumbai, also welcomed the move. "It is a good decision and nobody can think that it is a bad one, said Meena.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena workers distributed sweets here to celebrate scrapping of Article 370.

After Home Minister Amit Singh announced the decision in the Rajya Sabha, fulfilling the electoral promise of the BJP, it sent a wave of jubilation among government supporters and others, but provoked outrage from the NC and the PDP, the principal political parties in Jammu and Kashmir.

