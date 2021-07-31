Mumbaikars to Face 15% Water Supply Cut on Tuesday as BMC to Undertake Technical Work

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday announced that parts of Mumbai city and western suburbs will witness a 15 per cent water cut on August 3 due to some “technical measures and improvements" to make water supply in reservoirs more “efficient".

The BMC added that there will be no supply at Kurla, Ghatkopar, Andheri and Goregaon.

Quoting an official, TOI reported, “BMC has three reservoirs in Veravali (K East ward). These reservoirs supply drinking water to residents of various areas. To make water supply in these reservoirs more efficient, technical measures and improvements will be undertaken by BMC."

“The measures and improvements are in the final stages. Connecting underground pipelines, installing valves and flow meters on main pipelines will be undertaken on Tuesday. Water supply to Kurla-Ghatkopar, Andheri (East and West), Ram Mandir and Goregaon (West) will be disrupted from 8.30am to 10.30pm on August 3," the official explained.

The officials also informed that the pressure of water supply in some areas will be low. Due to work, the water supply will be given in all wards (except F North and F South) in Maharashtra’s Mumbai city and in all wards in western suburbs, with 15 per cent reduction.

The work includes connection of a water supply inlet between Powai-Veravali reservoirs.

