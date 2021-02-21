Mumbaikars to Now be Challaned for Not Wearing Masks as Uddhav Give Maha 15 Days Before Lockdown Decision

Hours after Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray warned of imposing lockdown, Mumbai police on Sunday said that they are now authorised to issue challans to violators for not wearing masks.

"Dear Mumbaikars, @MumbaiPolice is now authorised to issue challans to offenders not wearing a mask too. Every time we fined you for not wearing a helmet or seatbelt it was alway to remind you the value of your life & safety. Same for masks. Please take care. You matter to us," Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh tweeted.

Thackeray in the evening said that he was monitoring residents for another 10-15 days and if the norms were continued to be flouted, he would be forced to impose stricters curbs are Maharashtra was registering almost 7,000 cases daily.

The state on Sunday recorded 6,971 new Covid-19 cases, prompting Amravati to impose seven-day lockdown and Nashik and Pune imposing partial curbs.

Maharashtra reported 6,971 new COVID-19 cases, 2,417 recoveries, and 35 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per State Health DepartmentTotal cases: 21,00,884Total recoveries: 19,94,947Death toll: 51,788Active cases: 52,956 pic.twitter.com/ZLCfoLiWWP— ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2021

On Saturday, Mumbai recorded the highest 897 new infections, followed by Amravati city in eastern Maharashtra with 806 new cases. As many as 2,567 patients were discharged, increasing the tally of recoveries to 19,92,530. Active cases stood at 48,439.

Mumbai city reported 897 COVID-19 cases and three deaths. It took the tally of infected people in the metropolis to 3,18,207 while death toll increased to 11,440. Mumbai division, which includes Mumbai as well as neighbouring satellite towns, reported 1,582 new cases, taking the caseload of the region to 7,12,007. The death toll in the Mumbai division reached 19,747.

Akola division, which includes Amravati district and Amravati municipal corporation, reported 1,726 cases, taking the division's case tally to 84,630, while 12 deaths took the fatality figure to 1,691. Nashik division's cumulative case tally stood at 2,84,160 and death toll at 5,199.

The number of cases in the Pune division stood at 5,14,319 and death toll at 11,698. Kolhapur division has reported 1,19,114 cases and 4,052 deaths till now, while Aurangabad division's case tally stood at 77,493 and death count at 2,022.

Latur division has reported 84,412 cases until now and 2,497 fatalities. Nagpur division has recorded 2,17,632 infections and 4,762 fatalities till now.

With 64,418 coronavirus tests conducted on Saturday, the total of tests conducted so far reached 1,56,52,742. Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 20,93,913, new cases: 6,281, death toll: 51,753, discharged: 19,92,530, active cases: 48,439, people tested so far: 1,56,52,742.