Mumbaikars Will Have to Shell Out More for Bread as Rising Fuel Costs Push Up Prices by Rs 2-5

As fuel prices continue to soar, the swelling tide of food inflation is adding to middle-class families’ woes. In Mumbai, prices of sliced bread have risen by Rs 2 to Rs 5, weighing down households that consume one loaf a day on average. Most popular bakery brands have increased rates.

This price rise comes after two years. In 2020 the regular 400gm white bread came at a cost of Rs 30, up from Rs 28. Now the MRP has risen to Rs 33.

A vendor selling bread in Lokhandwala told The Times of India, “this time, there is an average 15% increase across all brands. The smallest packet of 200gm white bread has risen from Rs 15 to Rs 17. The regular 350-400gm loaf, which most households consume, has increased from Rs 30 to Rs 33. The 600gm pack earlier cost Rs 45 and has now gone up to Rs 50. And 800gm white sandwich bread that was Rs 60, now costs Rs 65."

Manufacturer Mehdi Dashti, who runs City Bakery in Worli told TOI that the prime reason behind increasing prices of bread is the rising cost of fuel- be it piped gas (PNG) or commercial gas cylinders, charges have nearly doubled in the past four or five months. He added, not only fuel, edible oil prices have soared as well.

Another baker Satyajit Dhargalkar said gas prices, cost of labour, and exodus of skilled workers amid the lockdown increased the burden on the business. His rusk and khari are costlier, too, now.

Vendors and sandwich stall owners told TOI that earlier, Wibs’ large loaf that was sold for Rs 60, now comes for Rs 65. “I purchase at least 40 loaves a day, but the agent declines to give a penny in discount," said Ajay Yadav, who runs the 40-year-old Thakur’s Sandwich Stall near the family court in Bandra-Kurla Complex. “In fact, I just increased the rates of my sandwiches on December 31, to recover lockdown losses as customers began to trickle in. But barely a day or two later bread prices rose - and despite profits being wiped out, I can’t raise my rates again," added Yadav.

