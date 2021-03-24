Mumbai’s Andheri (W) Emerges as New Covid Hotspot with Maximum Cases, Juhu Beach May be Closed Soon

As Mumbai’s Andheri (west) emerges as a Covid-19 hotspot, with its civic ward recording the highest number of cases among all the 24 municipal wards in the city, authorities are planning to shut down access to Juhu beach.

Andheri’s daily case count currently hovers between 200 and 300, prompting civic officials to intensify the testing drive, Times of India reported on Wednesday.

Close to 300 cases were reported from the area on Monday, with the ward posting a weekly growth rate of 0.97%. “At Juhu beach we already have our clean-up marshals deployed to penalise those not wearing a face mask. From Monday onwards we also started antigen tests at the bhel plaza on the beach premises…We have also sought police bandobast in case of a law and order situation arising,” Assistant municipal commissioner Vishwas Mote was quoted by TOI as saying.

On Tuesday, the tally in Mumbai rose by 3,512 to touch 3,69,426, while the day also saw eight deaths and 1,203 people getting discharged.

The toll in the country’s financial capital now stands at 11,600 and the recovery count is 3,29,234, leaving it with 27,672 active cases,

Considering the sudden surge in cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced that Holi celebrations, on March 28 and 29, will not be permitted in both private or public places. The city recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases and eight casualties during the day.

The civic body in a circular announced a ban on Holi celebrations in both private and public places. Action will be taken against violators under the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897 and Disaster Management Act, 2005, it was stated.