Mumbai's Anti-narcotics Cell Arrests Nepalese Citizen with Charas Worth Rs 2.80 Crore

Based on inputs, Mumbai’s anti-narcotics cell arrested a 23-year-old Nepalese citizen with 14.56 kilograms of Charas in Mumbai on Sunday.

Acting on specific inputs, the Kandivali Unit of Mumbai’s anti-narcotics cell apprehended the said drug peddler after officers laid a trap near Sanjay Gandhi Park in Borivali. On searching the Nepalese national’s bag, they recovered huge quantities of narcotics substance.

Reacting to the successful operation carried out by team of Kandivali ANC unit, Dutta Nalawade, DCP, Anti Narcotics Cell, Mumbai said, “After getting information about huge quantities of charas being smuggled into Mumbai from Nepal, based on this vital information anti-narcotics cell’s Kandivali unit carried out a raid in which a Nepalese national was caught with 14 kilograms of charas in possession. The price of the narcotics substance seized is Rs 2.8 crores and now further investigation is on in this matter.”

Prabhej Mahmjan Ansari, who was arrested by ANC team, hails from Bara district of Nepal and is a member of a Nepali gang operating in Mumbai since last three years. Following the seizure, a case under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered. Ansari was produced before the court which remanded him to police custody, and now the police is on the lookout for other members of this gang. Cops are also trying to ascertain where the contraband substance had been procured and to whom it was to be delivered.