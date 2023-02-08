Mumbai's AQI Worse Than Delhi, Other Cities; Record Number of 'Bad Air' Days This Winter

Mumbaikars continued to breathe air that is more polluted than that of Delhi on Wednesday as the Air Quality Index or AQI of Mumbai surpassed that of Delhi.

The AQI in Mumbai hovered around the poor and very poor category this week. On Wednesday morning, Mumbai’s AQI stood at 253 in Kurla. In comparison, Delhi’s Shadipur recorded an AQI of 211. Other parts of Delhi including RK Puram recorded AQI below 200, according to the Central Pollution Control Board or CPCB data.

According to an Indian Express report Mumbai recorded the highest number of days with ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ air between November 2022 and January 2023. This is reportedly nearly double the number of days during the same period last year. The number is also nearly three times more than the same period in 2019-2020.

As per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecast and Research or SAFAR data, Mumbai’s AQI was under the ‘good’ and ‘satisfactory’ category on only one day.

Not just Delhi, Mumbai’s AQI on Wednesday was worse than other top cities including Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmednagar among others.

Earlier this week, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC announced multiple steps to reduce air pollution in the city. The issue also featured in its civic budget this year. To combat air pollution, the BMC developed the ‘Air Pollution Mitigation Action Plan’ (APMAP). The BMC allocated Rs 25 crore to this policy in the recent budget.

The BMC said it would set up dedicated air-quality monitoring units at the ward level. The civic body also said it would install 14 air-purifier towers in Mumbai.

