1-min read

Mumbai's Arterial Roads, Ambulances Sanitised During 21-day COVID-19 Lockdown

The civic body sanitised Seven Hills Hospital, which is being used as a quarantine facility, an official said.

PTI

Updated:March 28, 2020, 4:25 PM IST
Mumbai's Arterial Roads, Ambulances Sanitised During 21-day COVID-19 Lockdown
Image for representation. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Saturday sanitsed 23 arterial roads in different parts of the city, during the 21-day COVID-19 lockdown. Maharashtra has recorded 160 cases of coronavirus, of which Mumbai has the highest number of patients at 63.

The civic body sanitised Seven Hills Hospital, which is being used as a quarantine facility, an official said. Vehicles parked at the hospital and baggage of all international travellers, who are quarantined there, were also sanitised, he said.

Similarly 362 ambulances, used to transport COVID-19 patients, were sanitised at state-run Kasturba Hospital, which has been treating positive patients since the outbreak. The civic body also sanitised 23 arterial roads in different parts of the city, he added.

