Mumbai's Biggest Hotspot Worli Turns Ray of Hope in Covid-19 Battle as Jr Thackeray Says Infected Recovered

The G-South Ward that comprises Worli, Prabhadevi and Lower Parel on Tuesday recorded 52 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number to 360 — the highest in the city.

Updated:April 16, 2020, 11:45 AM IST
Mumbai's Biggest Hotspot Worli Turns Ray of Hope in Covid-19 Battle as Jr Thackeray Says Infected Recovered
File photo of Tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray

Mumbai: Worli, which recently emerged as a coronavirus hotspot with several confirmed cases and two deaths, is on its way to recovery after some infected people tested negative.

Sharing the news, Worli MLA and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray tweeted, "Today over phone, I got in touch with some Worli residents who had contracted coronavirus. They have recovered and gone back to their homes. They are no fit. The way they have won the war against Covid-19, I am confident that our state and country will win this battle too."

Mumbai, the financial capital of India, accounts for a lion's share of Covid-19 cases, making it the epicentre of the pandemic in India.

The G-South Ward that comprises Worli, Prabhadevi and Lower Parel on Tuesday recorded 52 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number to 360 — the highest in the city.

Most cases in G-South Ward were from Worli Koliwada, Janta Colony, Jijamata Nagar and BDD Chawl.

