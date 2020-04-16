Mumbai: Worli, which recently emerged as a coronavirus hotspot with several confirmed cases and two deaths, is on its way to recovery after some infected people tested negative.

Sharing the news, Worli MLA and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray tweeted, "Today over phone, I got in touch with some Worli residents who had contracted coronavirus. They have recovered and gone back to their homes. They are no fit. The way they have won the war against Covid-19, I am confident that our state and country will win this battle too."

आज वरळीमधील काही नागरिक ज्यांना कोरोना झाला होता, त्यांच्या सोबत फोन वरून संपर्क साधला. ते बरे होऊन त्यांच्या घरी आले आहेत आणि आता तंदुरुस्त आहेत.कोरोना विरोधातील लढाई जसे ते जिंकले तसे लवकरच आपलं राज्य आणि आपला देश पण जिंकेल अशी मला खात्री आहे. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) April 15, 2020

Mumbai, the financial capital of India, accounts for a lion's share of Covid-19 cases, making it the epicentre of the pandemic in India.

The G-South Ward that comprises Worli, Prabhadevi and Lower Parel on Tuesday recorded 52 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number to 360 — the highest in the city.

Most cases in G-South Ward were from Worli Koliwada, Janta Colony, Jijamata Nagar and BDD Chawl.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube