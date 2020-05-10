INDIA

1-MIN READ

Mumbai's Covid-19 Cases Jump to 13,564; Deaths Cross 500 Mark

Health workers during a house-to-house health survey. (PTI)

The BMC has started using an AI technology-based chest X-ray software at some hospitals in the city, where COVID-19 patients are being treated.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 10, 2020, 10:09 PM IST
With as many as 875 people testing coronavirus positive on Sunday alone, the number of such patients in Mumbai city surged to 13,564, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) health official said.

The COVID-19 death toll crossed the 500-mark as 19 people succumbed to the infection on Sunday, the official said.

The death toll now stands at 508, he said.

The number of people who have recovered from the infection rose to 3,004 as 212 patients were discharged, he added.

According to the official, the BMC has started using an AI technology-based chest X-ray software at some hospitals in the city, where COVID-19 patients are being treated.

"The software has so far assessed 3,000 X-ray scans by this method. It is a new technology being used on a pilot basis for screening and monitoring progression of admitted patients," he said.

