Mumbai's Crowd vs Deserted Nagpur: Two Sides of Maharashtra as Govt in Full Swing on Lockdown Plans

As the second wave of Covid-19 infections shows no signs of ebbing in Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray-led government is mulling on a micro lockdown for Mumbai.

On Monday morning, heavy police was deployed across Nagpur as the week-long complete lockdown in the city began. Authorities claimed strict action will be taken against those who flout covid rules in the city. On the contrary, a huge crowd was seen at Dadar Market, Mumbai today morning, where people were seen flouting social distancing norms. Following which the city’s Mayor has instructed the G Northward to take strict action against vendors at the market premise.

Maharashtra: Police personnel deployed across Nagpur, as the week-long complete lockdown in the city begins.Commissioner Amitesh Kumar says, "Patrolling being done across the city. Action being taken against those who are out on streets unnecessarily or violating COVID norms." pic.twitter.com/k12XUzlwEX — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2021

Maharashtra: Huge crowd seen at Dadar Market in Mumbai this morning. In the last 24 hours, Mumbai reported 1962 new #COVID19 cases. pic.twitter.com/BARc0v0hoC— ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2021

On Sunday, Maharashtra recorded this year’s highest one-day spike of 16,620 new Covid-19 infections, pushing the overall caseload to 23,14,413, while 50 deaths pushed the toll to 52,861, the health department said. In the last two days, the daily case count of the state was above 15,000, which crossed the 16,000-mark on Sunday. Mumbai reported 3,676 cases followed by Nashik- 2,776, Pune- 3,609, Nagpur- 1,860, Latur- 914, Aurangabad- 1,289, Kolhapur- 106.

Meanwhile, amid the surge, the Latur administration imposed a night curfew within three kilometers of Latur municipal corporation, as well as all municipalities and Nagar panchayats in the district. Essential services, public transport will be exempt from night curfew, the officials informed.

As per the latest information, the curbs in Mumbai and other parts of containment zones could include new attendance norms for offices and businesses, control over crowds at temples and shrines, and fresh bars on social events. While partial lockdowns have already been enforced in some cities like Nagpur, Amravati, and Parbhani, Thackeray is expected to announce new curbs for the financial city and other containment zones today.

CM Uddhav Thackeray also ordered hotels and restaurants in the state to ensure strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols on their premises and not force the state to enforce drastic measures like lockdown. Speaking at a virtual meeting attended by representatives of hotel and restaurant associations, shopping centre groups, the CM said a “lackadaisical” attitude towards outbreak norms had crept in lately.

“Do not force us to impose a strict lockdown. Consider this as the last warning. Follow all the rules. Everyone has to realise there is a difference between self-discipline and restrictions,” Thackeray said.