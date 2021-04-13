Mumbai's Death Numbers in April 55% More Than Whole of March, Daily Fatalities Can Reach Up to 100

In just 11 days of April, Mumbai has reported 55 percent more Covid-19 deaths than in all of March, raising the question on the assessment that the second wave was less severe. Similarly in Maharashtra, the fatalities has jumped by 23 percent in less than two weeks of April compared to March.

A report in Times of India said that Mumbai reported 215 deaths in March, meanwhile the fatalities in April 11 recoded was 333. In January and February, Mumbai had seen 236 and 127 Covid deaths, respectively.

Maharashtra has crossed 3,059 deaths in April while 2,495 deaths in March. The case fatality rate is also beginning to increase. Unlike the previous time, instances of younger patients turning critical are rising.

Experts want that the city could see upto 100 daily deaths in the coming ways. Dr Avinash Supe, who heads the MMR’s Covid death audit committee said that daily deaths is likely to touch 100 from the average death of 50-60.

Dr Supe said that the 10 percent of deaths are under the age of 45 years. He added that fatalities are being recorded among people who are in home quarantine and their situation worsened on 7th or 8th day.

Expert also point that the case fatality rate continues to remain below 1 percent. Civic officials argue that the rising deaths are in proportion to the rising cases.

Cases have jumped by 19% in Mumbai in less than two weeks, while Maharashtra has exceeded March’s tally in the same period. “And in those terms, the state’s case fatality rate (CFR) and even the city’s continue to be less than 1%,” Dr Pradeep Vyas principal health secretary reportedly said.

