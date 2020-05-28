INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Mumbai's Dharavi Reports 36 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Taking the Total to 1,675

Representative image. (Credit: PTI)

Representative image. (Credit: PTI)

As no new death was reported in Dharavi in the last 24 hours, the number of victims remained unchanged at 61, the official said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 28, 2020, 7:07 PM IST
Share this:

The count of COVID-19 cases in Dharavi, Mumbai's biggest slum, rose to 1,675 on Thursday as 36 more people tested positive for the infection, an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

As no new death was reported in Dharavi in the last 24 hours, the number of victims remained unchanged at 61, the official said.

Of the 36 new patients, five tested positive in a municipal chawl locality of the slum, he added.

Dharavi, considered as the largest slum sprawl of Asia, has a population of over 6.5 lakh living in an area spread over 2.5 square kilometres.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading