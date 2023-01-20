Mumbai's Eastern Freeway to be Shut for 59 Days Due to Trans Harbour Link | Know Dates, Time & Routes

The Eastern Freeway will be shut for traffic for five hours, from midnight to 5 am. The curbs will remain for 59 days spread over January to May. The traffic police said that restrictions have been put in place due to the work related to the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Project-I.

According to a statement issued by Mumbai traffic police, the ramps for the Eastern Freeway and Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Project-1 would be closed to the south and north-bound traffic. Vehicles on the south-bound arm of the Freeway can take a left turn at Bhakti Park and proceed via Shanti Nagar Road — Daya Shankar Chowk — MBPT Road. Vehicles on the north-bound arm of the Freeway can proceed from Wadi Bunder- Orange Gate- MBPT Road.

“In order to facilitate the smooth movement of traffic and prevent danger obstruction and inconvenience to the public, the Eastern Freeway shall be closed for traffic from 00:00 hrs to 05:00 hrs for the below mentioned dates," the notification read.

The notification further said that the above order is issued on temporary basis. Mentioning days of restrictions, traffic police said that the freeway will be closed on January 23 for two days, as well as from February 6 to 11 and from February 13 to 18.

It will be closed from March 3 to 6, March 10 to 18, March 21 to 25, and from March 30 to 31. The freeway will also be closed from April 4 to 7, 13 to 15, 19 to 22, and 26 to 28.

It will be closed on May 2, 5, 9, 12, 16, 19, 22, 23, 26, 29, and 30. This will take the total number of days on which the freeway will be closed to 59, said the traffic order.

A local report on Friday stated that heavy traffic was witnessed on the Eastern Freeway due to newly installed speed breakers before the tunnel. According to reports, snarls are being observed all the way up to Mankhurd.

