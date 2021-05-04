Mumbai's First Drive-in Vaccination Centre to Open Today in Dadar West

Mumbai will get its first drive-in vaccination centre in Dadar West at the Kohinoor public parking centre. The facility will be available for the physically challenged and senior citizens. It will be inaugurated at 9:30 am on Tuesday by Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale.

Kohinoor has the facility of vaccinating 5,000 people on a daily basis. Of them, 200 will be able to drive in to take the jabs.

“It is a large parking lot. There was demand for home vaccination since many people are not able to stand in a queue. They will now get jabbed in their own vehicles. They can also spend 30 minutes mandatory waiting period in their cars. Those who use the facility will only have to pay the relevant parking charges," Kiran Dighavkar, additional municipal commissioner, told CNN-News 18.

The same premises were used for drive-in testing by the BMC last year.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi welcomed the move. “This will offer much relief to senior citizens as well as those who are above 45 and are specially abled. Kudos @DighavkarKiran ji!," she tweeted.

