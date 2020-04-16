Take the pledge to vote

An initiative by &

1-min read

Mumbai's Juhu Police Station Cop Tests Coronavirus Positive

A constable attached to Juhu police station in Mumbai has tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Thursday

PTI

April 16, 2020, 12:52 PM IST
Mumbai's Juhu Police Station Cop Tests Coronavirus Positive
Representative image. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: A constable attached to Juhu police station in Mumbai has tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Thursday.

Other police personnel who came in contact with the constable will also be tested, he said. The constable, a resident of Kandivali area here, was on leave as he had not been keeping well since the last few days. After he started showing symptoms of coronavirus, his test was conducted which came out positive on Wednesday, the official said.

He is currently admitted to a civic-run hospital. "The constable's test report has come out positive for coronavirus. Samples of seven to eight other officials, who came in contact with him, will also be sent for testing," Juhu police station's senior inspector Pandrinath Wavhal said.

Earlier this month, a sub-inspector attached to Kurar police station here also tested positive for coronavirus.

Photogallery

