After Deadly Battle, This is How Mumbai Achieved the Zero Covid Death Feat After 18 Months

It was on March 17, 2020 that Mumbai reported its first Covid-19 death. After a long battle with the infection and being one of the worst impacted cities, Mumbai recorded on October 17 zero coronavirus related death for the first time since March 2020.

Mumbai has reported 16,180 deaths — about 4% of India’s total Covid-19 fatalities over the last 19 months. Here’s how the city achieved the zero death milestone:

Even before India witnessed the first and second waves of Covid-19, Mumbai had its own battle with the infection. By June 30 last year, Mumbai had reported 4,554 deaths, which is more than 25% of the country’s total 16,893 fatalities. The highest number of deaths reported in a day in the city was 136 in June 2020.

Mumbai’s battle with Covid-19 was so deadly that it crossed 1,000 deaths in May 2020, around 5,000 deaths in July, and had crossed the 10,000-mark by October-end. However, the journey till the 15,000-mark was longer as the city crossed the grim milestone in June 2021.

India faced its first wave of coronavirus in September 2020, and by the end of October, 1.18 lakh deaths were reported across the country.

In April 2021, Mumbai reported 1,479 deaths as the second wave of the infection was heading towards its peak. In May, the city recorded over 1,700 deaths. Mumbai witnessed 625 deaths in June while the toll dropped to 438 in July. In August, this came down to double digits at 77 deaths. Last month, the Covid-19 toll went up again to 126.

At present, there are 5,030 active Covid-19 cases in Mumbai. The city’s recovery rate is 97% while the case doubling rate is 1,214 days. The overall growth rate of coronavirus cases from October 10 to 16 is 0.06%

Covid-19 cases and deaths across India have reported a sharp drop as the country has increased its pace of vaccination, and Mumbai is no exception now.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.