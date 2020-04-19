Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Mumbai's Neighbouring Thane District Declared Containment Zone Due to Surge in Covid-19 Cases

All the restrictions in place under the ongoing lockdown will remain in force without any change, and the relief stated in the April 17 notification for certain zones will not be available for Thane district, stated the order issued by district collector Rajesh Narvekar.

PTI

April 19, 2020
Mumbai's Neighbouring Thane District Declared Containment Zone Due to Surge in Covid-19 Cases
Image for representation (Reuters)

Thane district neighbouring Mumbai was on Sunday night declared as a containment zone in light of surge in the number of COVID-19 cases, a senior official said.

All the restrictions in place under the ongoing lockdown will remain in force without any change, and the relief stated in the April 17 notification for certain zones will not be available for Thane district, stated the order issued by district collector Rajesh Narvekar.

"Consequent upon the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, the entire Thane district is being declared as a containment zone.

"The areas classified as the containment zone include the municipal corporation limits of Thane, Navi Mumbai, Mira Bhayander, Kalyan Dombivili, Ulhasnagar, and Bhiwandi-Nizampur," it stated.

Areas under the municipal councils of Ambernath, Kulgaon Badlapur and Nagar panchayat of Shahapur and Murbad, besides the entire area of Thane Zilla Parishad will also fall under the containment zone.

The number of coronavirus positive cases in Thane district rose by 19 to 394 on Sunday night with 12 deaths so far, as per district authorities.

Live TV

