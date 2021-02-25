Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple to Shut Offline Entry on Angaraki Chaturthi as Covid-19 Cases Surge

Renowned Siddhivinayak Temple has decided to shut offline entry to devotees on Angaraki Chaturthi on Tuesday, March 2, which usually attracts a major crowd.

In view of the rising Covid-19 cases in Mumbai, and amid Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s appeal to stop large-scale religious, cultural gatherings, the temple trust has taken the decision to shut the premises.

The temple will open at 8am on Tuesday, and will allow entry to only those devotees who will register online and will procure the QR code. The temple doors will remain open till 9pm on Tuesday.

“I appeal to all the devotees to download Siddhivinayak temple app on your phone, book an appointment and enter through your QR code. We will open the doors of the temple at 8am, and will allow devotees after the morning pooja. You will be able to take darshan till 9am. It is my earnest appeal to all the devotees – please maintain social distancing, please don’t overcrowd at the gates. The access barriers will open only if your temperature is normal and if you have worn a mask. We seek your help. And we pray for your well-being, to Siddhivinayakji,”Adesh Bandekar, chairperson of Shree Siddhivinayak Temple Trust, said in a video appeal on Thursday.

Maharashtra reported over 8,000 cases in a day on Thursday, while Mumbai reported over 1,000 cases. The state reported 80 deaths, highest in two months since December 24, when 89 deaths were reported. With this, the total cases in the state jumped to 21,21,119 and the toll touched 51,937.

Intensivist Dr Rahul Pandit, a member of the state Covid task force, was quoted as saying by TOI that the rise in cases was “concerning”. “A rise in critical cases or deaths is seen 7-14 days after a surge in cases,” he said, adding that the next 10 days would be make or break for Mumbai.