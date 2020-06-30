Mumbai's Taj Hotel Receives Bomb Threat Call 'from Pakistan', Security Beefed Up in Area

Image for representation (Photo: Reuters)
According to officials, the call is said to be made from Pakistan at around 12.30 am. It threatened to blow up the hotel.
- News18.com
- Last Updated: June 30, 2020, 9:22 AM IST
Mumbai: A threat call was made at Taj Hotel in Mumbai on Tuesday, following which security has been beefed up in the area.
(details to follow)
