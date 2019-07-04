Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

'Mummy, Papa. Sorry': Teenager Commits Suicide in Delhi's Vasant Vihar, Leaves Note for Parents

During the investigation, police learnt that the teenager was scolded by his father for placing an order for earphones. However, it is being verified, the officer said.

PTI

Updated:July 4, 2019, 11:08 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Mummy, Papa. Sorry': Teenager Commits Suicide in Delhi's Vasant Vihar, Leaves Note for Parents
Representative image.
Loading...

New Delhi: A 17-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his home in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar, police said Thursday.

The deceased had recently taken admission in Class 11, they said.

On Wednesday, the hospital authorities informed the police that a 17-year-old boy was brought to the hospital by his parents, police said.

He was declared brought dead and the body was handed over to his relatives after the autopsy, a senior police officer said.

In a written note left behind by the boy, he had said, "Mummy, Papa. Sorry"," the officer said.

The boy, in the note, however, did not state any reason for taking such an extreme step, he added.

During the investigation, police learnt that the teenager was scolded by his father for placing an order for earphones. However, it is being verified, the officer said.

So far no foul play has been suspected in the matter, he added.

The teenager was the only son of his parents. He had two sisters. His father is working with Keshav Mahavidhyala, Delhi University, as a peon, police said. ​

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram