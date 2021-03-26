Munawar Faruqui Case: Co-accused Comedian Nalin Yadav Now Works as Labourer to Earn Rs 200 a Day

Nalin Yadav, who was granted interim bail recently in the case of “insulting Hindu deities” against comedian Munawar Faruqui, has quit his passion to make people laugh through his programmes and taken to working as a labourer.

Yadav was arrested along with Faruqui and five others for organising the show in Indore on the night of January 1, following a complaint by Eklavya Singh Gaud, son of local BJP MLA Malini Laxman Singh Gaud, in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore. He got bail on February 26, 57 days since his arrest. The period during which the course of his life changed.

From being a hit comedian for half a decade in Indore, his hometown, Yadav now works as labourer for Rs 200 a day in an industrial area in Pithampur of Dhar district, the Hindustan Times reported.

“In my childhood, friends and neighbours used to say that I have a very good sense of humour and I have the talent to make people laugh. I took these words very seriously and decided to become a comedian. I didn’t feel bad when I used to receive appreciation of one or two people on my jokes but now after doing hard work, today I am left with nothing but to do petty jobs to make ends meet,” he told the HT.

Speaking about his struggle, Yadav said “I lost my father a few years ago and mother four months ago but my friends, relatives and neighbours showered immense love on me and my 17-year-old brother Akash. We never felt alone.”

“Even when I was in jail, I didn’t feel felt bad and depressed because of the support of people and four friends – Prakhar Vyas, Edwin, Sadaqat Pathan – and a minor, who used to support me in organizing the comedy shows,” he added, saying that he hoped to receive love and sympathy from people upon his release.

However, to his shock and despair, people snapped all ties with him and his brother.

“In the past 25 days, hardly anyone called me to know my condition. Neighbours saw me as if I am a dreaded criminal or some obscene person. A few friends, who really helped my brother with collecting money for my bail, don’t want to support me anymore,” he said.

Yadav continued, “After coming out of jail, I contacted some café owners in Indore where I used to perform as a comedian and earn money but nobody is even ready to talk to me. They requested me not to call them because they don’t want anyone to know that they are associated with me in any manner. Now, I have lost hopes. Three days a week, I spend convincing people that I didn’t do anything wrong and four days I work as a labourer at an industry. My younger brother is also doing a private job to restart life.”

“People asked me to upload the video on the whole incident but I don’t want to take advantage of a situation that only took things away from me,” he said.

Yadav rued, “My whole hard work went in vain because a few people got confused and lodged a ‘fake’ ‘complaint without any proof. On that day, I gave an opening performance of five minutes for Faruqui and when he came upon the stage, people created ruckus and attacked us. Many people ran away from the venue but we five chose to stand by Faruqui to keep the tradition of comedy show alive in the city and to save the honour of the city.”

“When we were taken to the police station, we thought that we were the victims but late in the night, we came to know that we were the accused and will be sent to jail. I don’t know whether I will continue in this city or not. But I am afraid of losing my confidence, facing people and having doubt on my words that spread smiles on the faces of people for five years” he said.