Munawar Faruqui Case: Two More Co-accused Get Interim Bail
Munawar Faruqui Case: Two More Co-accused Get Interim Bail

Munawar Faruqui (Image: Twitter)

A single bench comprising Justice Rohit Arya gave the relief to Sadaqat Khan (23) and Nalim Yadav (25).

The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday granted interim bail to two more men involved in organising a comedy show, during which stand- up comedian Munawar Faruqui allegedly insulted Hindu deities. A single bench comprising Justice Rohit Arya gave the relief to Sadaqat Khan (23) and Nalim Yadav (25) based on parity after their plea referred to the Supreme Court order of February 5 granting bail to the 32-year-old comedian.

The same bench had earlier granted interim bail to two other co-accused Prakhar Vyas and Adwin Anthony in the case on February 12. Faruqui and five others involved in organising the show in Indore were arrested on the night of January 1, following a complaint by Eklavya Singh Gaud, son of local BJP MLA Malini Laxman Singh Gaud.

The MLA's son had alleged that objectionable comments were made about Hindu deities and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the show.

first published:February 26, 2021, 19:46 IST
