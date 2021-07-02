Munawwar Rana’s Kin Express Displeasure Over Late Night Search in Lucknow, Alleges Harassment by Cops

Family members of celebrated poet Munawwar Rana expressed displeasure over late night police search at their house in Lucknow on Thursday. The family members alleged that the cops didn’t tell them the reason for conducting a late night search.

Rana’s daughter- Fuazia Rana who is also a Congress leader has alleged that the search was due to political vendetta and accused the police of harassing her family. As per information, the police also questioned the poet’s family members.

Citing the situation, Fauzia has appealed for help and released a video saying that her ailing father was also harassed. “The administration is taking revenge on our father and us. The police reached inside the house without a search warrant. The police searched the library built in the house and made my father Munavwar Rana sit outside the house,” Fauzia said in her video. It has been claimed that Fauzia’s 16-year-old daughter’s mobile phone has been confiscated by the police.

Expressing displeasure over the incident Munawar Rana said, “The police told me that you move, nothing to do with you. On this I said that I am the father. When I asked the police if you had any search warrant, they did not say anything and started searching the house. Even the entry was blocked. Neither the media nor the lawyers were allowed in the house. If this is not hooliganism then what is.”

Earlier on June 29, Munawwar Rana’s son Tabrez Rana had claimed that assailants opened fire on him while he was on his way back to Lucknow from Raebareli where he had gone due to a dispute regarding the ancestral property. The police had arrested Tabrez’s uncle Rafe Rana along with half a dozen people, in this case, Rafe is also considered close to SP leader Azam Khan.

The city Kotwali police had taken into custody half a dozen people, including Munavwar Rana’s brother and Tabrez’s uncle Rafe Rana, in the case. According to the information, SP leader Rafe Rana is considered close to Azam Khan.

