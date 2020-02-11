Mundka Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Dharampal Lakra Of AAP Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Mundka (मुंडका), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Delhi region and North West district of Delhi (दिल्ली) and falls under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation. It shares inter-state border with Haryana. Mundka is part of 5. North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.23%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.4%. Much of the electorate in this constituency are categoried as those from the Lower Income Group.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,82,744 eligible electors, of which 1,53,156 were male, 1,29,586 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mundka in 2020 is 846.1.

Among the first-time voters in 2020 in Mundka, there are a total of 4265 voters in the 18-19 years age group.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,61,341 eligible electors, of which 1,42,294 were male, 1,18,872 female and 28 voters of the third gender.

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,42,717 eligible electors, of which 1,31,683 were male, 1,10,875 female and 12 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 elections, there were a total of 1,87,622 eligible electors, of which 1,04,074 were male, 83,424 female.

The number of service voters in Mundka in 2015 was 147. In 2013, there were 147 and in 2008 there were 124.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Sukhvir Singh of AAP won in this seat by defeating Azad Singh of BJP by a margin of 40,826 votes which was 24.8% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 57.22% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2013, Rambir Shokeen of IND won in this seat defeating Azad Singh of BJP by a margin of 7,134 votes which was 4.65% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 34.27% in 2013 in the seat.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, Manoj Kumar of BJP won in this seat defeating Prem Chander Kaushik of INC by a margin of 14,897 votes which was 14.42% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 45.83% in 2008 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 8. Mundka Assembly segment of North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Hans Raj Hans won the North West Delhi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the North West Delhi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 15 contestants. In 2013, 18 candidates battled for the seat and in 2008 there were a total of 16 candidates.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Mundka are: Azad Singh (BJP), Dharampal Lakra (AAP), Naresh Kumar (INC), Karam Chand Lathwal (BPC), Chetram (SBP).

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Delhi state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 59.24%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 63%, while it was 63.28% in 2013. In 2008, 55.08% of the electorate turned out to vote. The turnout change in 2020 over 2015 is -3.76%.

Mundka

MUNDKA, NORTH DELHI

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of the Delhi Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 279 polling stations in 8. Mundka constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 236. In 2013 there were 235 polling stations and in 2008, there were 173.

Extent:

8. Mundka constituency comprises of the following areas of North West district of Delhi: Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 38 (Part) Kanjhawala (Census Town), Karala, Mohammad Pur Majri, Madan Pur Dabas, Lad Pur, Chatesar, Jonti, Garhi Rindhala and Nizam Pur Rashid Pur Villages. Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 43 (Part) Nangloi Jat (Census Town)(Part) EB No. 1-39 Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 44 Mundka (Census Town) Nangloi Jat (Census Town) (Part) EB No. 1-32 and 35 Quammruddin Nagar (Census Town) (Part) EB No. 1-3 and 14-15 Gheora (Census Town), Rani Khera, Rasool Pur, Saoda and Nilothi Villages Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 48 (Part) Jaffar Pur alias Hiran Kudna Village Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 50 (Part) Tikri Kalan and Neel Wal Villages. . 5 municipal wards (Kanjhawala, Rani Khera, Nangloi, Nilothi, Mundka) of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation fall under this constituency. It shares an inter-state border with Haryana.

The total area covered by Mundka is 91.17 square kilometres. This constituency encompasses the following Indian postal PIN codes: 110018, 110039, 110041, 110072, 110081

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Mundka is: 28°46'53.0"N 77°01'22.8"E.

