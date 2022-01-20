Mundra Drug Haul: Two Afghan Nationals Sent to Five-day NIA Custody

A special court here on Thursday sent to NIA custody two Afghan nationals arrested in connections with the seizure of 2,988.2 kg of heroin at Mundra port in Gujarat’s Kutch district in September last year. Murtuza Hakimi and Aloko Zai Mohammad, who were brought here from Noida in Uttar Pradesh, were produced before the court of special NIA judge Shubhada Baxi.

The duo was among some persons arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in Noida for their alleged involvement in a narcotics-related matter and were lodged in a jail there. The NIA sought their custody after their names were cropped up during the ongoing investigation in the Mundra drug haul case, special public prosecutor Amit Nair said.

The investigations have revealed that the duo played an active role in transportation, storage and purification of the seized materials at a rented apartment in Greater Noida, Nair said. While seeking their five-day custody, the central agency told the court that the accused need to be questioned to unearth a larger conspiracy related to narco-terrorism, especially in connection with the procurement of materials, source of fund and information on other distributors, etc., he said.

The drugs seized by the DRI from the port in Mundra last year had allegedly been sent from Afghanistan via Bandar-Abbas, Iran, concealed with talcum powder and imported in the name of Aashi Trading Company. The Union Home Ministry later transferred the probe to the NIA, which also invoked provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The NIA has so far taken custody of 10 accused in connection with the case.

