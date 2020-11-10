Munger Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Munger (Monghyr) (मुंगेर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhagalpur region and Munger district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Munger. Munger is part of 28. Munger Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Semi-Urban.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.68%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.46%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,33,615 eligible electors, of which 1,78,948 were male, 1,52,557 female and 28 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 3,11,957 eligible electors, of which 1,70,178 were male, 1,41,751 female and 28 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,68,850 eligible electors, of which 1,48,214 were male, 1,20,636 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Munger in 2015 was 370. In 2010, there were 757.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Vijay Kumar ''Vijay'' of RJD won in this seat by defeating Pranav Kumar of BJP by a margin of 4,365 votes which was 2.58% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 45.63% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Anant Kumar Satyarthy of JDU won in this seat defeating Shabnam Perwin of RJD by a margin of 17,613 votes which was 13.59% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 42.49% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 165. Munger Assembly segment of Munger Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Rajiv Ranjan Singh Alias Lalan Singh won the Munger Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, LJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and LJP won the Munger Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 16 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 14 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Munger are: Ajay Kumar Singh (INC), Indra Deo Das (NCP), Durgesh Kumar Singh (LJP), Shailesh Kumar (JDU), Subodh Tanti (BSP), Kameshwar Ram (SUCI), Panchanand Singh (JTLP), Mangal Kumar (JNP), Mahesh Yadav (JAPL), Rinku Paswan (BJKDD), Kapiladeo Mandal (IND), Gopal Kumar Tanti (IND), Dolly Kumari (IND), Deepak Kumar Raut (IND), Dhirendra Kumar (IND), Pankaj Kumar (IND), Pappu Yadav (IND), Priya Rai (IND), Raj Kumar Ray (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 49.02%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 54.26%, while it was 48.22% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 335 polling stations in 165. Munger constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 290. In 2010 there were 275 polling stations.

Extent:

165. Munger constituency comprises of the following areas of Munger district of Bihar: Community Development Block Sadar Munger including Nagar Parishad Munger and Community Development Block Bariarpur. It shares an inter-state border with Munger.

Munger seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Munger is 393.03 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Munger is: 25°20'49.6"N 86°32'08.2"E.

