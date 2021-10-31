Munmun Dhamecha Walks Out of Jail Day After Aryan Khan's Release in Mumbai Drug Bust Case

Munmun Dhamecha, who was granted bail in Mumbai drug bust case, was released from Byculla women’s jail on Sunday. The release order was put in the bail box outside Byculla jail late on Saturday evening after the bond process of her release was completed.

The fashion model was released from the jail, three days after she was granted bail in the cruise drugs case in which she was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3. The Bombay High Court had granted bail to her along with co-accused Aryan Khan, the son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, and Arbaaz Merchant on Thursday.

On Friday afternoon, the HC made available its operative order in which it imposed 14 bail conditions on Aryan Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha, stipulating their release on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh each with one or two sureties of the same amount. Arbaaz Merchantt, too, will be released from Arthur Road jail today.

Dhamecha’s advocate Ali Kaashif Khan on Sunday said, “She has been released from the jail after completion of all the legal formalities. We are now going to file an application before the NCB seeking permission to allow her to go Madhya Pradesh, as she hails from there." Her co-accused Arbaaz Merchant, who is lodged at the Arthur Road jail, is yet to be released. Aryan Khan, who was also lodged in the Arthur Road jail following arrest in the case, returned home on Saturday.

Khan said the procedure in court was completed only at 7.30 pm, two hours beyond the jail’s deadline. He further said that they managed to drop the release order in the box at 8.30 pm.

The HC had in its detailed order asked Aryan Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha to appear before the NCB’s Mumbai office every Friday between 11.00 am to 2.00 pm to mark their presence. On October 2, the NCB had raided the Goa-bound cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and claimed to have seized drugs onboard.

